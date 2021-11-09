Zikalala confident law enforcement will find perpetrators of political violence

In some areas, community members prevented voters from making it to voting stations, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said those responsible will not go unpunished.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he is confident that law enforcement agencies will find and prosecute the perpetrators of political violence.

The province saw a few incidents of violence during elections campaigns and around the voting day.

In some areas, community members prevented voters from making it to voting stations, and Zikalala said those responsible will not go unpunished.

Zikalala said those who intimidated voters need to pay the price.

"Even in the few incidents where political leaders were assassinated ahead of the elections we remain very committed and confident that the law will indeed take its full course," said Zikalala.



He said the provincial government would support measures to prosecute perpetrators.

"Because even one murder is just one too many and that's why we say we will continue to follow and ensure that the law takes its full course," he said.

Zikalala has also called for a working relationship between parties as the province has 21 hung municipalities.