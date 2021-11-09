Women civil group awaits court ruling on burial of aborted, miscarried foetuses

Last week, a Full Bench heard argument from Voice of The Unborn Baby and the Catholic Church, around the burial of a pre-viable foetus.

CAPE TOWN - The Women's Legal Centre is eagerly awaiting a Constitutional Court judgment that may or may not infringe on the right to access safe and legal abortions.

Advocate Donrich Thaldar is trying to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment in March in which Justice Mnqibisa-Thusi ruled the option to bury a foetus under 26 weeks, would not be extended to those who choose an abortion.

Thaldar maintained they only want this right extended to those who miscarry: “Women, parents who do not have an emotional attachment to their unborn child should be under no pressure whatsoever to bury them.”

However, in order for this to happen, Parliament would have to rewrite a few laws, one being the definition of a dead body.

Representing the church, advocate Adrian d'Oliveira said they remained resolute on this meaning.

“Members of the Catholic Church and many others in the country believe that an unborn foetus is a person.”

The Women's Legal Centre is a friend of the responding government departments.

Attorney Khulisa Managa said while they had raised concerns on how this would impact abortions, government still needed to come to the table, so the courts could make an informed decision.

“It really remains to be seen what the judges will do, considering there’s a lot of information that they need from home affairs and the Department of Health. Right now, it seems like they do not have sufficient information before them.”

Judgment has been reserved