WC sees more seals dying as Cape avian flu outbreak spreads

More than 18,000 dead birds have been recovered since October, mostly Cape Cormorants.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape's ongoing avian flu outbreak is still spreading, while the coastlines continue seeing more and more dead seals washing up.

Despite this, the Western Cape's Environmental Affairs Department said the number of dying birds is slowly declining.

Department spokesperson James Brent-Styan said there have been no further reports of the virus spreading inland.

For the sake of the Cape's agriculture section, he said they're hoping this means their interventions are working.

“The area most affected is Dyer Island, which is a bird breeding colony where over 12,000 birds have been reported to date. The outbreak hasn’t stopped but the numbers continue rapidly decline in most regions,” said Brent-Styan.

On the high number of sick and dying seals, Brent-Styan said they were waiting to hear from the national veterinary on the possibly cause.

“We are concerned about the abnormally high number of animals which appear to be dying and we are committed to finding out why,” he said.

The public is still being urged to report any dying or sick birds and seals to the SPCA or local veterinarians.