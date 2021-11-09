WATCH LIVE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on load shedding

Business is asking Eskom to stop the erratic blackouts to help ease the pressure off entities that are barely recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is on Tuesday briefing the country on the utility’s plans while South Africans put up with another bout of stage 4 load shedding.

Businesses - particularly those on a lower scale who can’t afford alternative sources of energy - have suffered the most.

BUSA president Bonang Mohale estimates that stage four load shedding - which is now in effect - is costing the economy around R3 billion a day.