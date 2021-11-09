Support the vulnerable, says the DA to Godongwana ahead of MTBPS

Deputy finance spokesperson Dion George and fellow MP Ashor Sarupen also detailed the DA’s alternative budget policy statement.

CAPE TOWN - With Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) expected for Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has spelt out what it expects to hear.

On Monday, Deputy finance spokesperson Dion George and fellow MP Ashor Sarupen also detailed the party’s alternative budget policy statement.

George said it was all about speeding up economic recovery, driving down state spending and reducing the country’s debt.

“The DA's core expectations of Minister Godongwana’s maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement include the acceleration of our post-pandemic economic recovery, reducing gross national debt and managing expenditure, supporting the vulnerable, committing to no tax increases and leveraging pension fund assets.”

George said structural weaknesses in the economy were hampering recovery, while the government itself had imposed barriers.

“The greatest barrier to economic growth, which is a prime example of our incapable state, remains government’s inability to provide reliable power.”

The DA is proposing a 100% solar power rebate and Eskom’s privatisation.