R200 million worth of confiscated cocaine stolen from Hawks offices

CAPE TOWN - Criminals have broken into the Hawks' serious organised crime offices in Port Shepstone where they've stolen R200 million worth of confiscated cocaine.

R200 million worth of the drug was stolen from the unit's Port Shepstone offices sometime between last Friday and Monday morning.

Police can't exactly say how or when a consignment of cocaine disappeared from Hawks' office in KwaZulu-Natal.

The thieves managed to break in through a window and 541kg of cocaine was taken from the safe and the offices were ransacked.

"The suspects apparently gained access into the building by forcing open the windows. One of the safes in the office, which was used to store exhibits, was tampered with," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambosaid.

Hawks national head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has appointed his deputy, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, to conduct an inquiry into the theft, said Mbambo.

No one has been arrested and an inquiry has been launched.

"A case of business burglary has been registered for further investigation following a break in at the Hawks organised crime offices in Port Shepstone between Friday at 16:00 and Monday at 07:00," said Mbambo.