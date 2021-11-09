R2 million worth of confiscated cocaine stolen from Hawks offices

Criminals have broken into the Hawks' serious organised crime offices in Port Shepstone where they've stolen R2 million worth of confiscated cocaine.

CAPE TOWN - Criminals have broken into the Hawks' serious organised crime offices in Port Shepstone where they've stolen R2 million worth of confiscated cocaine.

In another alarming development the Hawks don't quite know exactly when the crime took place only saying it happened sometime between Friday and Monday.

The Hawks said 541kg of cocaine was taken from the safe and the offices were ransacked.

No one has been arrested and an inquiry has been launched.

"A case of business burglary has been registered for further investigation following a break in at the Hawks organised crime offices in Port Shepstone between Friday and Monday"said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.