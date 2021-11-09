Mining companies among hardest hit by Eskom blackouts

Mining companies are among the hardest hit by mass power cuts, as Eskom presses ahead with stage four load shedding this week.

Eskom implemented stage four power cuts from 1pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday due to generation capacity shortages. Stage two power cuts would then be implemented until further notice.

Generating units at Eskom keep breaking down leading to rolling outages being escalated.

Economist Isaac Matshego said miners need uninterrupted power supply.

Matshego said: "It all depends on the intensity and duration of load shedding, but we are quite hopeful that Eskom will soon be able to stablise the national grid."

Small businesses are suffering the most though.

Eyewitness News on Monday visited some businesses in Cape Town to find out whether they are surviving.

Thirty minutes before load shedding kicks in, staff of the Kiddos' Junction Puncture repair in Strandfontein in Cape Town rush to do as much work as they can.

Owner Burton France said they use equipment which needs electricity and if there is no power they can't work.

France said: "Two hours, two and a half hours twice a day, load shedding affects our working time. We make no money and we have to pay our staff for the full day. How can you make money? How can you live?"