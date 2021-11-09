Eskom's rolling blackouts causing havoc in Johannesburg, says City Power

City Power said on Tuesday that the current bout of Eskom's load shedding was wreaking havoc on its operations.

Eskom on Monday saddled the country with stage two blackouts that were likely to last until Friday morning.

After that Eskom said it would implement stage two power cuts.

In the meantime, many Johannesburg residents complained about outages outside of their load shedding schedules.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: "This morning we had about 1,800 calls that came through due to the power outages that were happening in Johannesburg."

Mangena said they are facing an uphill battle.

"We are really struggling as City Power due to this load shedding, especially the inconvenience that it puts on our customers," Mangena said.

He added that power cuts also put a strain on human and financial resources because City Power had to beef up operators to run around to restore after every two hours of load shedding.