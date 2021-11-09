Kenyan athletes Korir, Jepchirchir take over New York Marathon As a special touch, all Adidas athletes who competed in Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon wore a commemorative patch in memory of former fellow runner Agnes Jebet Tirop, who died last month. New York City marathon

Albert Korir

Peres Jepchirchir

TCS New York City JOHANNESBURG - Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir made it a Kenyan sweep at the New York City Marathon, winning the men's and women's race on Sunday. Korir was second in the 2019 race, he come back this year and finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and Jepchirchir came in at 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds. Peres Jepchirchir is your 2021 #TCSNYCMarathon Professional Womens Open Division champion! pic.twitter.com/BRP4b5msgq TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 7, 2021

The 28-year-old Jepchirchir ran the New York City Marathon for the first time on Sunday while earlier this year, she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's marathon.

Viola Cheptoo, also from Kenya, was just seconds behind Jepchirchir, Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh took third in the women's race.

According to Adidas, Jepchirchir’s journey began as a young child when she would run to school in Kenya, and progressed at age 13, when she began taking the sport seriously.

"She’s shown that by rising through the ranks of the running world, anything is possible. Jepchirchir is an inspiration to the next generation of runners around the world."