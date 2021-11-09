Go

Kenyan athletes Korir, Jepchirchir take over New York Marathon

As a special touch, all Adidas athletes who competed in Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon wore a commemorative patch in memory of former fellow runner Agnes Jebet Tirop, who died last month.

Kenyan runner Albert Korir celebrates after winning TCS New York City Marathon. Picture: TCS New York City Marathon/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir made it a Kenyan sweep at the New York City Marathon, winning the men's and women's race on Sunday.

Korir was second in the 2019 race, he come back this year and finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and Jepchirchir came in at 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds.

The 28-year-old Jepchirchir ran the New York City Marathon for the first time on Sunday while earlier this year, she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's marathon.

Viola Cheptoo, also from Kenya, was just seconds behind Jepchirchir, Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh took third in the women's race.

According to Adidas, Jepchirchir’s journey began as a young child when she would run to school in Kenya, and progressed at age 13, when she began taking the sport seriously.

"She’s shown that by rising through the ranks of the running world, anything is possible. Jepchirchir is an inspiration to the next generation of runners around the world."

In the Men's race, the victory was Korir's fifth in a marathon, after Vienna City in 2017, Cape Town in 2018, Houston and Ottawa in 2019. It was Korir's first victory in one of the World Marathon Majors.

Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco came in second in the men's race, finishing in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 6 seconds. He was followed by Eyob Faniel of Italy, who came in at 2 hours, 9 minutes and 52 seconds.

Earlier in the day, the Professional Wheelchair Division races saw Swiss competitor Marcel Hug becoming the men's champion and Australia's Madison de Rozario win the top prize in the women's field.

South Africa's Ernst van Dyk finished in 5th place at the New York City Marathon wheelchair race.

“To finish New York is an achievement in itself,” he said. “And to finish in the top five is even better.”

