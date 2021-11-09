Jantjies and Le Roux to start for Springboks against Scotland

Elton Jantjies and Willie le Roux return to the starting team that will come up against Scotland at Murrayfield.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber has made two changes and one positional switch to the team that beat Wales 23-18 in Cardiff this past weekend.

Elton Jantjies and Willie le Roux return to the starting team that will come up against Scotland at Murrayfield. The two will start in place of Handre Pollard, who moves to the bench, and Damian Willemse.

Willemse must follow concussion return-to-play protocols after taking a knock to the head last week.

In a positional switch, Franco Mostert moves to lock, as Lood de Jager moves to the replacements bench with Pollard. Mostert, who’s nickname is ‘Sous’, will earn his 50th cap for South Africa.

Jesse Kriel gets another run at right wing and along with Mostert, will earn his 50th cap as well.

“It will be a special day for Jesse and Franco as they run out for their 50th Tests at Murrayfield. They are both fantastic servants of the game and their high work ethic and true team attitude make them vital members of our squad, and we are all delighted to see them achieve this feat,” said Nienaber.

For Frans Steyn, the upcoming match should also be a memorable one as he will edge Victor Matfield as the player with the longest Springbok career by becoming the first South African to play Test rugby over 15 calendar years, should he take the field.

Nienaber had this to say about Steyn: “Playing international rugby for 15 years is an extraordinary achievement and what makes this feat even more remarkable is that Frans continues to show his class despite being at the twilight of his career.

“His influence is equally valuable off the field and it is fantastic to have a player of his caliber guide the young players in the squad.”

The Springboks have only suffered two defeats against Scotland at Murrayfield since 1994 (in 2002 and 2010).

Angus Garner (Australia) has been appointed the match referee and he will be assisted by Wayne Barnes (England) and Craig Evans (Wales), with Brett Cronan (Australia) on TMO duty.

Springbok starting team to face Scotland:

15 Willie le Roux

14 Jesse Kriel

13 Lukhanyo Am

12 Damian de Allende

11 Makazole Mapimpi

10 Elton Jantjies

9 Herschel Jantjies

8 Duane Vermeulen

7 Kwagga Smith

6 Siya Kolisi

5 Franco Mostert

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Trevor Nyakane

2 Bongi Mbonambi

1 Ox Nché

Replacements:

16 Malcolm Marx,

17 Steven Kitshoff,

18 Vincent Koch,

19 Lood de Jager,

20 Jasper Wiese,

21 Cobus Reinach,

22 Handré Pollard,

23 Frans Steyn