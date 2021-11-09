Govt to ‘urgently’ look into employment of foreign drivers in freight industry

Last month, police arrested eight people for blocking the N3 highway with trucks.

CAPE TOWN - Government is prioritising the review of policy within the road freight industry following protests around the employment of foreign drivers.

The route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is one of South Africa's key corridors for the movement of goods and services.

Last month, government promised to meet with aggrieved truck drivers who had complained about foreign nationals taking up work opportunities and a lack of strict regulation in the industry.

During a lengthy meeting involving ministers, MECs and officials, government committed to speeding up policy changes to address some of the issues raised.

These include the employment of foreigners, especially those who are undocumented and those who arrive in the country as visitors, but end up taking employment that’s prohibited.

The Department of Home Affairs said it was ensuring border management was strengthened to weed out undocumented drivers.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is also appealing to those who feel aggrieved to desist from intimidation, disruptions and the undermining of existing laws and structures.

The Department of Transport is addressing licensing issues including cross border transport relations fake licences and discrimination against local drivers.