Ex-NW health HOD Lekalakala, ex-MEC Nelson acquitted on fraud charges

JOHANNESBURG - Ex-North West health head HOD Thabo Lekalakala and former finance MEC Wendy Nelson have been acquitted on fraud charges in the High Court in Mahikeng.

The charges relate to Lekalakala's appointment to the position of superintendent-general in the Department of Health, where Nelson was chairing the panel during the interview.

It was alleged Nelson knew of Lekalakala's misrepresentation on the Z83 job application form but went on to recommend him for the senior position.

North West NPA’s Henry Mamothame said: “We welcome the judgment, but ours is to now go read the judgment and go thoroughly through it and see if there are no areas where the judge may have erred.”

Meanwhile, Lekalakala still faces charges relating to the irregular appointment of Gupta-owned Mediosa to provide mobile health clinic services in the North West