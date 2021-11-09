De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday

Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said load shedding was set to be reduced to stage 3 from Wednesday and would be gradually reduced thereafter.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, De Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.

“The outlook for load shedding is that we will reduce it to stage 3 from tomorrow at 5 am, this will be maintained until 5 am on Friday. And then we will maintain stage 2 load shedding until 5 am on Saturday, after which we intend to lift load shedding.”

READ MORE:

- Eskom's rolling blackouts causing havoc in Johannesburg, says City Power

- It would take 1 min for Eskom's system to collapse, resulting in total blackout

He also said a number of municipalities were simply not complying with the directive to load shed and this had put a strain on the grid.

The Eskom CEO said this left the utility with very little choice but to implement stage 4 load shedding.



“During stage 2 load shedding, we saw a number of municipalities either not abiding by the obligations to implement load shedding or implementing it on a fractional basis.”

But De Rutyer said there was good news: “We’ve already seen Lethabo unit 1 return so that’s about 600 megawatts. Lethabo 2 is expected to return at around 6 am and that will add another 600 megawatts.”

A number of units are returning to full operation while the utility's dams are filling up and De Ruyter said the system was set to improve.

WATCH: It needs to be restructured: Ramaphosa on the future of Eskom