ANC won't beg other parties to form coalitions, says Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) won't beg other parties to form coalitions with it, said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Ramaphosa insisted: "Those who say they won't talk to us clearly we are not going to run after them. We are not going to do that. Whether there are like-minded parties or not we will try to find a way in which we can have a consensus."

Ramaphosa admitted the organisation needed to take a long hard look at itself after it's dismal performance at the local government elections.

He added that if the ANC was forced into opposition, as it had been in some municipal councils, it would accept this.

Several parties, such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA,- have stressed they were not willing to form coalitions with the ANC.