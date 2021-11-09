ANC supporters in Isipingo claim IEC was unfair to them

Unhappy with the outcome of last week’s election, ANC supporters in Isipingo caused traffic to back up due to blocked roads.

DURBAN - ANC supporters in Isipingo South of Durban took to the streets on Monday, burning tyres and claiming that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was unfair to them.

The members said they have an issue with the IEC system – which they claim did not recognise some registered voters.

They said even after raising the concerns with the IEC they were never listened to.

The IEC has not responded to their claims.

They were demanding that their concerns be recognised.

Senzo Dladla, who led the protest, claimed there were glitches with the ballot boxes at voting stations.

"This voting station is meant to have two, PR and ward, but at the station there was one box a PR box. We have a question as to why there is one box," Dlada said.

Dladla said they were not against the Democratic Alliance (DA) winning, but they believed that the voting process was unfairly handled in their voting stations.



He said they want a recount or at least be granted a by-election.

The IEC has yet to respond.