Agreements between parties essential for effective coalitions - experts

JOHANNESBURG - There is a lot more than just the majority rule of councils that hangs in the balance as politicians horse-trade in the ongoing coalition talks.

Local government experts explained that the agreements between parties are ever more essential as the passing of key policies such as budgets and integrated development plans will require a 50 plus one majority in municipal councils.

Miyelani Holeni, Group chief advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting, said the prevailing situation after 66 municipalities were hung in last week’s local government elections will go beyond coalitions and will also require co-operation agreements among political parties to vote together on certain resolutions.

Holeni said: "There is no other way that any of those items will be dispensed with or resolved within council except for when there is a 50 plus one percent which will then ensure that the passing of that resolution is taken as law."

Holeni was referring to Integrated Development Plans, loans, and budgets, among other resolutions, which will need to be passed by council.

In municipalities such as Mangaung where the ANC won a 50 plus one majority, the party could find itself in need of support from other councillors should even one of its officials not be present for a vote.

Section 7 of the Constitution stipulates that decisions of council should be supported by a 50 plus one majority to pass.

