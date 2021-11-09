ActionSA: Our public poll on coalition tells us we need to remove ANC from power

The party, which emerged as kingmaker in parts of Gauteng, launched its engagement process where South Africans were asked about their ideal coalition agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Tuesday said its public engagement process had yielded results, showing that their number one mandate remained removing the African National Congress (ANC) from government.

It said over 17,000 people took part in the process.

ActionSA said while it had started talks with parties, including the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters if all else fails, it would occupy the opposition benches.

But ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the people who participated in its public engagement process clearly didn't want this.

“We have one thing to take above all else from the public engagement and that is 91% of the respondents have said we need to try have ActionSA as part of government.”

The results also resonate with the party's stance of staying away from the ANC.

“There’s an overwhelming mandate saying that we need to ensure that in whatever we’re doing, we keep the ANC out, deliver services and we join only with political parties whom we have a connection in terms of our values.”

Beaumont said while the results were clear that ActionSA should unseat the ANC, they were not so clear on who ActionSA should work with.

Sixty-six councils remain hung with no outright winner and parties have 14 days from the declaration of results to form coalitions.