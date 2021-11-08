WC police arrest 5 suspects believed to be part of shoplifting syndicate

Police have arrested five suspects who are believed to be part of a shoplifting syndicate operating between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested five suspects who are believed to be part of a shoplifting syndicate operating between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Two women were first apprehended in Knysna.

Their three alleged accomplices were eventually tracked down in George.

They were apparently found with their stolen goods with the price tags still attached.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: "They are currently in detention, three of them in the Thembalethu holding cells while the other one, a 23-year-old lady, is being detained at the Knysna police holding cells. The 18-year-old has meanwhile been released on a warning to appear in court with the four other accomplices."