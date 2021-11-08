WC Health Dept encouraged by number of children getting COVID vaccines

Since opening up immunisations to those aged 12 to17, the Western Cape Health Department said that it was encouraging to see young people willing to get their vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - More than 51,000 children have been registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the Western Cape.

Since opening up immunisations to those aged 12 to 17, the provincial Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said on Monday that it was encouraging to see young people willing to get their vaccines.

"I would continue encouraging parents to talk to their children about vaccination. The target population in this age group is about 667,000," said Kariem.

Vaccination isn't mandatory, but Kariem said that youngsters did not need permission from their parents or guardians to get their jabs.

"It is encouraging that so many children have already registered and have already been vaccinated. It is the right thing to do.

"The Child Care Act in fact allows children from the age of 12 to consent for their own vaccination. They do not necessarily need the permission of their parents although we would like to encourage parents to be involved in the vaccination of their children," Karriem said.