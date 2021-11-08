WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa thanks communities for voting in municipal elections

The purpose of the event is to thank members of staff, volunteers, and communities in all forms for going out and exercising their democratic rights by participating in the 2021 local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the organisation’s 2021 local government elections Thank You Event.

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a 2021 municipal Elections 'THANK YOU' event

