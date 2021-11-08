Go

WATCH LIVE: ConCourt hears Parly application related to PP inquiry matter

The Constitutional Court is hearing applications on whether the appointment of a judge to the independent panel looking into Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is compliant with the separation of powers doctrine.

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is hearing applications on whether the appointment of a judge to the independent panel looking into Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is compliant with the separation of powers doctrine.

WATCH LIVE: ConCourt hears Parly application related to PP inquiry matter

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA