Three Eastern Cape children die after eating tainted noodles

CAPE TOWN - Post-mortems will be carried out on the bodies of three children in the Eastern Cape died, apparently after eating tainted noodles, police said.

The siblings were visiting relatives with their grandparents over the weekend.

On Sunday, one of the children - an 11-year-old girl - bought a packet of noodles from a shop in New Brighton. She and her two siblings then ate the food. The girl and her siblings fell ill and died while travelling back home to Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: "When they arrived home in Motherwell, the 11-year-old complained of feeling nauseous. Her grandmother gave her some water to drink. The other child, a seven-year-old, also complained of stomach cramps and nausea. While they were being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away."

Naidu said that the baby died a short while later.

"Shortly after the two children left for hospital, the four-month-old also passed away while en route to hospital in another vehicle," Naidu said.