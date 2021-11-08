'They're greedy & are abusing us': E-hailing drivers to protest over prices

Drivers told Eyewitness News that the Uber and Bolt apps had dropped fare prices, but their percentage cut had remained the same, effectively resulting in lower earnings.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of e-hailing taxi drivers in Cape Town are downing keys this week in demand of a bigger cut.

Drivers on Monday told Eyewitness News that the Uber and Bolt apps had dropped fare prices, but their percentage cut had remained the same, effectively resulting in lower earnings.

The apps charge commission of between 20% and 30% and drivers want that lowered to 13%.

Drivers using both Uber and Bolt said they had been excluded from fare decisions and new pricing was costing them.

Around 400 drivers gathered near Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning to discuss what they believed were unlawful labour practices.

"They are exploiting us, especially Uber and Bolt. Uber reduced the price of the rides three days ago without informing the drivers but they are still taking 25%," said one driver.

Another driver added that the recent petrol price hikes are also costing them income.

"Petrol is at an all-time high. This year it has gone up like three times already, but Uber did not increase the price. On the contrary, they reduced the prices of the rides. The driver has to fork out the money because they [Uber] are greedy and they are abusing drivers."

E-hailing drivers are planning a protest convoy on Cape Town's streets on Thursday morning.