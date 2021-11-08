The Lioness Security Services can to keep you and your family safe

Mpho Phuku now owns The Lioness Security Services and Lioness Lock and Key.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

When Mpho Phuku’s family experienced four break-ins, she decided that enough was enough. After calling a company that installed her security system, Phuku saw this as an opportunity to give residents in her township peace of mind knowing that they were safe. Phuku now owns The Lioness Security Services and Lioness Lock and Key.

“I live in Mapetla, Soweto, an area where break-ins are the norm,” she said. “The joy of seeing a customer’s face after realising that their homes will be safer is the cherry on top of providing security to these homes.” Phuku established her security business in 2017 and her other company in 2021. She provides locksmith services to the entire Soweto region, while The Lioness Security Services installs electrical fences, security cameras and other security systems throughout Gauteng and parts of the North West.

Lioness Lock and Key employ one person, while her security company hires temporary staffers according to the size of the contract received. “I have always been an entrepreneur… in the past I registered a business, but didn’t go through with it, opting to go back to having a regular job,” she said.

To read the full story, please click here.