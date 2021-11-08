The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Eskom is warning it may ramp up load shedding if the energy situation gets any worse this week. The embattled power utility extended stage 2 load shedding at short notice over the weekend, blaming it on ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the inability to replenish emergency reserves. As the company struggles to deliver the only service it's supposed to provide, businesses are bearing the brunt of these blackouts. Eskom says 12 generating units are expected to be brought back online this week, which should help stabilise the grid during stage 2 load shedding. As things stand, we'll have to put up with the latest round of stage 2 rolling blackouts until 5 am on Saturday.

The Health Department has assured South Africans that there are no indications yet that further lockdown restrictions will be necessary now that the local government elections are over. However, there are worries that a fourth wave could be sparked by a new variant and the department has to be prepared for anything. The department has modeling experts who are tracking various scenarios, looking at the public's behaviour, vaccine uptake and also possible new variants.

According to our latest COVID data, 205 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle. Sadly, 13 deaths were also recorded over that timeframe. These latest fatalities take our known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 89,332. Government is trying to ensure at least 30 million people are fully vaccinated by the end of next month and so far just over 23 million doses have been administered in the country. But many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.

Healthcare workers who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine under the Sisonke study are set to receive their booster shots from today. The National Health Department and the Medical Research Council will begin to rollout almost half a million of these booster shots at selected sites. The department says the programme is only targeting healthcare workers for now who received their dose during February and May this year. The South African Medical Association has welcomed the decision.

The saga involving Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office heads to the Constitutional Court today. The parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's track record was suspended in August.

The process was stalled after Parliament's decision to appeal directly to the apex court to clarify the constitutional validity of rules to impeach her.

Cape Town's newly elected city council may actually start on a positive note this morning. Mayor-elect, Geordin Hill-Lewis will slowly begin transitioning into his new role today as the youngest-ever mayor of the Mother City. While the DA's outright majority in the metro leaves no question around coalitions, Hill-Lewis seems keen to work with his opposition party colleagues.

The IFP is expected to finalise its government employees list today to make way for the formation of councils. The party has secured 544 seats nationally in this year's local government elections. Yesterday, IFP leaders announced their coalition strategy

Parliaments portfolio committee on Social Development has called for additional police to be deployed to taverns and shebeens to ensure owners are not selling alcohol to underage customers. Children's ability to access alcohol emerged as a major talking point during the public consultations on the proposed Children's Amendment Bill, which concluded this weekend.

In international news, the United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

The Christchurch mosque attacker is considering appealing his unprecedented whole-of-life jail term, arguing guilty pleas made in the wake of the 2019 shootings were obtained under duress, his lawyer said Monday.

The West African regional grouping Ecowas on Sunday hardened its stance against military-ruled Mali and Guinea, imposing new individual sanctions and calling on both countries to honour timetables for a return to democracy.