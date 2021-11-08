Tembisa Hospital celebrates zero COVID admissions, but the fight is still on

As Tembisa Hospital celebrates zero COVID-19 admissions, the hospital’s CEO Ashley Mthunzi said the great news did not mean they could now relax.

JOHANNESBURG – Tembisa Hospital is celebrating rare news that many hospitals throughout the world have been battling to achieve, and that’s having zero admissions of COVID-19 patients.

In late September this year, South Africa exited it’s third COVID-19 wave, which was the country’s longest wave of infections. The wave was driven by a more deadly variant known as the Delta variant, which spread faster than the Beta variant. The latter drove the country’s second wave of infections.

The country also saw hospital admissions breach 15,000 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In July this year, COVID-related hospitalisations and admissions in Gauteng surpassed the peak of the second wave during December 2020 and January 2021.

However, with the rollout of vaccines, health officials are hoping this will turn a new leaf in the fight against the virus.

Tembisa Hospital now celebrates over a week without receiving a patient needing hospitalisation due to COVID-19. Speaking to Eyewitness News last week, the hospital’s CEO Ashley Mthunzi said the last patient was discharged on 31 October.

“The patient had been there for 10 days and subsequently before that, we discharged one of our long-staying patients as well on 29 October, who had been in hospital for 14 days or so. For us, we are elated.”

Mthunzi told Eyewitness News that the hospital had been struggling to care for patients from the second wave before the third wave hit.

“When the second wave started, coming from the first wave, we already had patients from the first. And when the third wave started, we already had patients from the second.”

According to Mthunzi, Tembisa Hospital has had over 2,000 COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic in 2020. “The cumulative number is 2,552 since the first day when we accommodated patients.” The third wave had its highest positive cases admitted, which resulted in the need to repurpose additional beds. “In fact, on 17 July, we saw 252 patients at a go in terms of admissions and that was the busiest day.” Mthunzi said most patients were living with comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

There’s no arguing that COVID-19 amplified problems in South Africa’s ailing health system. Many health facilities found themselves being overburdened with patients and government placed restrictions on alcohol sales to assist in decreasing trauma cases. Many facilities had to repurpose wards to accommodate for the growing need for hospital beds for patients battling with COVID-19 complications. And Tembisa Hospital was not exempted from this challenge. But for Mthunzi, he said this was the time that the hospital had to practice "agility".

“This word describes what the health system is going through now and what the system had gone through in the first wave when we embarked on this journey of treating COVID-19 - agility in the sense that we were able to collapse particular services so that we can concentrate on saving lives in terms of what is pressing. It has also given us a sense of resilience, to say that we must be resilient as a health system.”

While Mthunzi said the hospital celebrated a great milestone of not having any hospital admissions for so long, this did not mean they could now relax, especially with the fourth wave looming.

“There is also still work to be done in terms of ensuring that we are COVID-free as a country.”

But the fight against this novel virus is far from over, especially in South Africa where we are also struggling with low vaccination rates as people are still vaccine hesitant. But for Mthunzi, he is hopeful that the country, and the rest of the world, will win the fight against COVID-19.

“We are on top of the hill now but we are looking forward and saying there are more hills to climb. But we cannot actually thank the community [enough] to start with for ensuring that they stick to non-pharmaceutical interventions like social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising. We must continue doing the basics, because these basics are the ones leading us to less hospital admissions. We need to encourage the community to vaccinate; vaccination has proven to lessen hospitalisation. Getting a jab is a good thing and it ensures your safety and ensures the safety of others.”