South Africa’s 'Barakat' in line to win an Oscar

The NFVF confirmed that 'Barakat', which is South African’s first Muslim film shot in Afrikaans, has been selected for the 94th Annual Academy Awards as South Africa’s official submission.

JOHANNESBURG - A movie written and produced by South Africans Amy Jephta and Ephraim Gordon is set to represent the Southern African country at the Academy Awards.

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) on Monday confirmed that Barakat, which is South African’s first Muslim film shot in Afrikaans, has been selected for the 94th Annual Academy Awards as South Africa’s official submission.

Barakat, which is an Arabic word denoting blessings, abundance and prosperity, was released in cinemas earlier this year and seems to be living up to its name. Gordon was surprised by the movie earning the nod to carry the South African flag at the prestigious motion picture awards.

“This was totally unexpected, but it shows that everyone’s hard work on this project has paid off. This film was a blessing from the beginning and continues to be. It is our barakat,” said Gordon, the film’s producer in a press statement.

Jephta and Gordon tell a story of a widow, played by veteran actress Vinette Ebrahim, who has to keep peace between her four sons - Zunaid (Joey Rasdien), Zaid (Mortimer Williams), Yaseen (Keeno Lee Hector) and Nur (Danny Ross) - returning to their family home for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is the celebration marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Their homecoming takes place two years after the death of their father.

Jephta, who is a seasoned theatre practitioner, celebrates the milestone after what has been a difficult year for the film industry.

“I am so proud that this film has reached as many people as it has, and to be recognised by South Africa in this way is incredibly special,” she said. “Even after an extremely challenging year for our film industry, we’re honoured that a small story about a family has connected us.”

WATCH: Official trailer for Barakat

Jephta and Gordon are no strangers to the movie award circuit, having won Best Screenplay and Best Short Film on their debut at the South Africa’s 2017 kykNET Silwerskerm Festival for Soldaat (Soldier).