SA records 205 new COVID infections, 13 more deaths

JOHANNESBURG - According to our latest COVID-19 data, 205 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle while 13 deaths were also recorded over that timeframe.

These latest fatalities take our known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 89,332.

Government is trying to ensure that at least 30 million people are fully vaccinated by the end of next month and so far, just over 23 million doses have been administered in the country.

But many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.