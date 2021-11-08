Ramaphosa to ANC members: Let's go work for our supporters

The party has suffered a humiliating loss after it dropped its support to below 50% nationally.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the 2021 local government elections were the most difficult polls for the party ever.

Ramaphosa has been addressing the organisation at the 2021 local government elections thank you event in Soweto.

It has also failed to get an outright majority in its strongholds in key metros and municipalities.

Ramaphoa said their supporters must come back.

“They are our supporters; we must go and work for them. By not voting, they’ve sent a clear message that the ANC is not living up to their expectations. Most importantly, they’ve said the ANC must fix itself and its problems if it to be trust to effectively serve the needs and interests of the people of South Africa.”