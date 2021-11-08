Ramaphosa hopeful energy investments will help SA emerge from power crisis

While millions of South Africans are without electricity due to load shedding , President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful that the latest energy investments will help South Africa emerge from its energy crisis.

In his weekly newsletter released on Monday morning, Ramaphosa seemed hopeful that there was light at the end of the very dark Eskom tunnel with investments for the energy sector on the way.

Stage two rolling blackouts are currently under way and will continue for the rest of the week - that is if the fragile utility has no further breakdowns.

READ: Eskom warns that power cuts could escalate if strained power grid worsens

Ramaphosa said that electricity generation capacity that would come online would change the bleak picture that South Africans were faced with.

The president said that the 25 preferred bidders in the fifth round of the renewable energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme were collectively expected to invest around R50 billion into South Africa's economy.

"The increase of the licensing threshold for embedded generation to 100 megawatts is likely to result in substantial private investment in electricity generation projects," Ramaphosa said.

South Africa recently secured an initial commitment of around R131 billion to fund a transition to a low-carbon economy by investing in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles.