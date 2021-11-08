Parly: More cops must be deployed in taverns to avoid minors accessing booze

Children's ability to access alcohol emerged as a major talking point during the public consultations on the proposed Children’s Amendment Bill, which concluded this weekend.

JOHANENSBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development has called for additional police to be deployed to taverns and shebeens to ensure owners are not selling alcohol to underage customers.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development said the Children's Amendment Bill sought to strengthen protective measures for children and close gaps in the child protection system.

Unpacking some of the key findings from the public consultations, the committee’s chairperson Nonkosi Mvana said children’s access to alcohol was not sufficiently monitored: “The bill also touches on parental responsibilities.”

Mvana said children who had dropped out of school were frequenting taverns and shebeens operating near schools.

The committee said while the law was clear on the sale of alcohol to children, there was a blatant disregard by informal liquor sales outlets.