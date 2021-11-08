No coalitions: Good Party opts to go into councils as opposition party

Good party leaders said that they had considered their options and had looked at how potential coalitions with other parties would work and they had concluded that the best way that residents stood to benefit from the party was if it was the opposition and only that.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party has stressed that it will not enter into any local government coalitions.

This after the party scored 45 council seats, in four provinces, following last week’s elections.

Secretary-general Brett Herron said that Good won seats in 12 municipalities where no political party achieved an outright majority, but has decided not to enter into any coalitions.

"We've considered approaches from other political parties to do so and we've concluded that the best way for us to serve our voters and residents of those towns and cities is to serve as an opposition party playing a constructive opposition role," Herron said.

The party said that it had developed a performance management system that would ensure its councillors did what they were meant to do - serve the public.