Move away from coal power will require money from rich countries, says SA

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has made it clear at the COP26 climate summit that a move away from coal power would require money from rich countries.

The country has entered into an agreement with the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, who have pledged to help fund the transition to renewable power.

It's day nine of the summit and Monday's focus is on lost and damaged habitats.

Activists are hoping to see more commitments from world leaders before the summit draws to a close.

Last week, it was agreed that an initial R127 billion would be pledged to South Africa over the next several years to overhaul our power system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the fund from wealthier nations would be used to cut greenhouse emissions by almost a third over the next 10 years.

Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy added that the money would also be used to help Eskom repurpose up to 10 aging power stations and the reskilling of workers.

In 2019, the country's carbon emissions reached 471.6 million metric tons, making it the number one air polluter on the African continent.

But with the country still heavily reliant on coal-fired plants belching even more smoke into the air, reducing emissions won't be easy.