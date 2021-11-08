Mashaba: ActionSA open to coalition talks if DA treats poor black people better

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that if the Democratic Alliance (DA) wanted to talk coalitions with his party, his former party needed to prove that it would treat black people in poor communities better than those it served in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that if the Democratic Alliance (DA) wanted to talk coalitions with his party, his former party needed to prove that it would treat black people in poor communities better than those it meant to serve in the Western Cape.

Mashaba claimed that the DA was arrogant and not committed to making sure that black people got the same service delivery as other citizens.

He said that there could only be a coalition with the DA if the party was willing to address the glaring inequality in the country.

"They must really come down to reality and understand we are the most unequal society for 400 years... if the DA continues to see our poor people suffering like that, it is not going to happen," Mashaba said.

Meanwhile, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube said the party was in coalition talks with ActionSA but that no agreement had been reached.

"There are proposals on the table and it may not simply be a mayorship that we are looking at but other relationships or what other arrangements may be in other parts of the city and in other cities. That's why I'm saying because these coalition talks are at such a stage we have to look at all these other options," Gwarube said.