List of areas that'll be affected by Rand Water’s 54-hour water outage

Supply to certain areas in Johannesburg looks set to be disrupted from next Monday as Rand Water works on a pipe that supplies their Vereeniging water purification plant.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country battles with load shedding, parts of Gauteng are set see low water supply next week.

Supply to certain areas in Johannesburg looks set to be disrupted from next Monday as Rand Water works on a pipe that supplies their Vereeniging water purification plant.

Rand Water said it expected a 25% disruption to areas including the south of Johannesburg, the CBD, northern and western areas.

This will be from 5 am next Monday for a period of 54 hours.

Added to this, water supply from the Rand Water Swartkoppies system to the CBD will be also reduced by half.

Rand Water said stationary and roaming water tankers would be made available where feasible to reduce the impact on consumers.

Affected areas:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:



Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding.

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:



Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Johannesburg CBD:



Yeoville, Berea, Parktown , Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings