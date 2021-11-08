KZN DA elects Sandile Mnikathi as deputy mayor of uMngeni Municipality

The party recent won the municipality in the recent polls, their first ever in the province.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday announced Sandile Mnikathi as deputy mayor-elect for the uMngeni Local Municipality.

The party won the municipality in the recent polls, their first ever in the province.

The 26-year-old is also the party's member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial management committee and executive committee.

| The DA in KZN has nominated Sandile Mnikathi for Deputy Mayor in the uMngeni Municipaity.



The DA is strengthening its team as it prepares to govern the municipality. The DA is serious about service delivery and bringing the DA difference to this municipality. pic.twitter.com/96Mrz60bOU Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 8, 2021

Mnikathi has expressed gratitude to the DA following the announcement.

“I am excited but also at the same time, very humbled. I understand that there is a lot of work for us to do and I think we are equal to the task.”

Mnikathi said he and the mayor-elect Christopher Pappas intend to create job opportunities when they assume their positions.

“We will also have a database of all the unemployed people so that when a vacancy arises in the private sector that we have partnered up with, we can match them up. Hopefully, that person can be employed by that particular business.”