'I was living in fear': State capture witness Athol Williams on why he fled SA

Athol Williams blew the whistle on companies and individuals involved in state capture and testified before the Zondo Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture whistleblower and author, Athol Williams, said that he left South Africa feeling exposed while his life was in danger after blowing the whistle on corruption.

Williams released a statement on Sunday night explaining the emotional and difficult decision he had to make last week to flee the country to protect himself.

He said that he had received several warnings and the state failed to offer any protection.

Williams' decisions were also exacerbated by Babita Deokaran's assassination in August - she was another whistleblower who was shot dead in the south of Joburg after dropping off her child at school.

He said that leaving South Africa was the best thing to do.

"I was living in fear. I wasn't leaving my apartment and when I did go out, I would lie down in the back seat so that no one could see me, it was ridiculous how I was living. So the best thing to do was to leave for my own safety," Williams said.