Hlabisa: IFP won't enter coalitions with parties clouded by corruption

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that they only wanted honest partners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is expected to finalise its government deployees list on Monday to make way for the formation of councils.

The party has secured 544 seats nationally in this year's local government elections.

On Sunday, IFP leaders announced their coalition strategy.

The IFP won big in this year's local government elections in KwaZulu-Natal after it jostled the African National Congress (ANC) out of power in several councils.

While coalition talks among political parties in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to continue this week, special attention will be given to the province's 21 hung municipalities.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that they only wanted honest partners.

"We will not enter into any cooperation agreement with a party clouded by controversies of corruption and municipal mismanagement," Hlabisa said.

He has ruled out a coalition with the ANC, saying that the party could not be trusted anymore and had failed to fulfil its promises.

Parties have 14 days after the declaration of the elections to finalise their colation agreements.