Here’s how you can strengthen your business’ online presence

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

While many businesses are welcoming going digital, they struggle with the transition. And it is difficult for them to strengthen their online presence due to a lack of skills. But according to Digify Africa’s Luleka Mnguni, they can use the tools that are already at their disposal to help their online presence stand out.

Mnguni spoke to Vutivi News about the challenges and benefits of an SMME going digital. This comes after Digify Africa hosted a webinar last week in partnership with the Government Communication and Information Systems which sought to help SMMEs strengthen their online presence. “With smaller businesses, especially township-based businesses, there is that digital skills gap,” she said.

“Digitising can be intimidating, and if anything, this pandemic put the spotlight on the digital skills gap and the need to invest in upskilling,” Mnguni said that using tools that were already available to most business owners would ramp up their marketing strategy and strengthen their online presence.

