Health dept: Sisonke booster shot trial delayed due to a technical glitch

The department only sent out SMSs to eligible participants on Sunday night to notify them about how the trial study will work and where they will be able to get a booster Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has confirmed that the Sisonke booster dose for healthcare workers has been delayed due to a technical glitch.

The department only sent out SMSs to eligible participants on Sunday night to notify them about how the trial study will work and where they will be able to get a booster Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

There are just under half a million participants who qualify.

Health workers were supposed to get their Johnson and Johnson booster shot from Monday at private and public vaccine sites but due to a technical error, the SMSs with details were only sent out on Sunday night.

The department is hoping to finalise some of the logistics on Monday afternoon when qualifying participants will get another message with a link to a consent form.

Their information will be verified on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

This study will run until the middle of next month and experts are hoping the data collected from this will shed more light on whether a booster shot is needed.