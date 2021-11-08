DCS looks to prepare Reeva Steenkamp's family for Oscar Pistorius parole talks

Oscar Pistorius has served half of his sentence in the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria for the murder of his girlfriend on Valentine's Day in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius is now being considered for parole and the Correctional Services Department will start preparing Reeva Steenkamp's family to participate in a forum called "victim-offender dialogue".

Pistorius has served half of his sentence in the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria for the murder of his girlfriend on Valentine's Day in 2013.

This "victim-offender dialogue" platform will allow Pistorius to either reconcile with Steenkamp's family or offer an apology.

This emotional process will be facilitated by a specialist from the Correctional Services Department.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo said that this process could take months or even years.

"In both cases, victims would have questions to ask and during the court session you don't get an opportunity to ask questions but we want to take it beyond that where then all parties can then start to live in harmony. Yes, it can be very emotional and tense but we do believe that once emotions calm down they can find one another, so it's not a once-off process.