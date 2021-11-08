CT's mayor-elect Hill-Lewis keen to start working relationship with opposition

While the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s outright majority in the metro leaves no question around coalitions, Geordin Hill-Lewis seems keen to work with his opposition party colleagues.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's newly elected city council could start on a positive note on Monday morning.

Cape Town mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis will slowly begin transitioning into his new role on Monday as the youngest-ever mayor of the Mother City.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s outright majority in the metro leaves no question around coalitions, Hill-Lewis seems keen to work with his opposition party colleagues.

"I am always keen to work with people who have good ideas and where there are good ideas backed up by evidence, I am always open to working with people like that. I really enjoy clever, insightful people who are prepared to make a positive contribution," said Hill-Lewis.

Despite being a staunch critic of his former employers, the Good party's Brett Herron said that now that they were in council, they hoped to have a stronger and more cohesive influence over policies affecting the most vulnerable Capetonians.

"We want to be a constructive opposition to make sure that those who supported us get to see clearly that their vote was not wasted," Herron said.

And even the African National Council, which got less than 19% of Cape Town's vote, seems willing to give Hill-Lewis a chance.

But caucus head, Xolani Sotashe said that after his inauguration, they still planned on being a fierce opposition that held him to account.

"The incoming mayor, who I haven't met yet, we have to come to understand what his priorities are in the fist 100 days. We are going to make sure that we hold him accountable for all the promises that he has made."