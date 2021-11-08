AIC: We're yet to have formal coalition talks with other parties

In Gauteng, the AIC has three seats in Ekurhuleni, one seat in Tshwane and two seats in Joburg. Those are all hung metros.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Independent Congress (AIC) on Monday said while there had been calls to have talks about possible coalitions, they were yet to have formal discussions with other parties.

In Gauteng, the AIC has three seats in Ekurhuleni, one seat in Tshwane and two seats in Joburg. Those are all hung metros.

AIC acting treasurer Margaret Arnolds said they were approached by ActionSA while at the IEC's operation centre in Pretoria last week - but nothing had been formally discussed yet.

“ActionSA approached us and we asked them to formally write something to our secretary general, which we have not received yet.”

Arnolds said while they were in coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) following the 2016 local government elections, the party was now meeting to review that partnership.

“The review does not mean we will opt out of the relationship, or we will remain in the relationship.”

The AIC has previously threatened court action against the ANC for its failure to uphold a 2016 coalition agreement to re-incorporate the Eastern Cape town of Matatiele into KZN, but never quite shut the door on coalition talks after November the first.