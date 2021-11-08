19 days after 4 Moti brothers kidnapped, family pleads for their release

So far, there's been no confirmation about whether the kidnappers have demanded a ransom from the boys' family, who are prominent business people in Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of four Limpopo brothers who were kidnapped on their way to school last month are pleading once more with their abductors to release the boys.

Zila, Zayyad, Alaan and Zidan Moti were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school when armed men in two cars blocked the R37 highway, fired shots and forced the children out of the car.

They were abducted 19 days ago and there's been no update from authorities.

The youngest recently marked his seventh birthday away from his parents

