Pedro Acosta wins Moto3 world title at 17

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - Spanish rider Pedro Acosta won the Moto3 world title at the age of 17 on Sunday, marking himself out as a name to watch after triumphing in the Algarve race.

Acosta won six of 17 races in a spectacular debut season at this level and took the flag in Portugal after the fall of Italian rider Dennis Foggia, the only rival who had a chance of beating him to the title.

At 17 days and 166 days, KTM rider Acosta becomes the second youngest world champion in any Moto category behind only Loris Capirossi of Italy, who keeps his record by a single day.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez -- himself the youngest ever MotoGP champion when he won his first aged 20 -- has already earmarked his fellow Spaniard for greatness.

"He will soon move up to MotoGP and when he does, if he continues like this, he will make things very difficult," Marquez predicted at the start of the season.

Race result:

Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) en 38:04.339, 2. Andrea Migno (ITA/Honda) at 0.354sec, 3. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/KTM) 0.880, 4. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP/Honda) 1.768, 5. Izan Guevara (ESP/GasGas) 1.839



World championship standings