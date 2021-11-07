NW police arrest man connected to girlfriends murder

Its understood the suspect assaulted his girlfriend with a chain prior to her death.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the North West have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend whose decomposing body was found under his bed.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday after his sister made the gruesome discovery at his house in Jouberton outside Klerksdorp.

"According to information the suspect assaulted the victim with a chain then threatened and chased away his sister after she tried to intervene. She went back to her brothers house, she managed to gain entrance into the house. She found the victims lifeless body wrapped in a sheet and a blanket under the bed" said the police's Afje Botma.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court tomorrow on a charge of murder.