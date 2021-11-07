Load shedding, fuel price hikes, new COVID-19 cases dribble South Africans

Eskom announced earlier that stage 2 power cuts will persist throughout the week until next Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare for a week of blackouts some have bemoaned the return of load shedding, fuel price hikes and new COVID-19 cases.

The power cuts are due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the inability to replenish emergency reserves - with the utility warning that the system remains volatile and unpredictable meaning higher stages of power cuts could be required.

"Prior to the elections there was no load shedding, after everyone has cast their votes then load shedding comes. Is it a coincidence? I don't think so" said a frustrated resident.

Local government elections are over, and the country has seen a quick return to issues such as load shedding.

Eskom said over the past two days it's had to use its emergency generating reserves, hampering the recovery of dam levels and depleting already low diesel levels.

While an incident in Zambia has affected the entire Southern African power pool.

"During this incident the imported power from the Cahora Bassa Dam in Mozambique is being reduced by 1000 megawatts, while a Tutuka generator also tripped furthermore a unit at Tutuka Power station was forced to shut down while the were further delays in returning a unit each at Lethabo and Majuba Power Station" said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Along with pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel price hikes and a high unemployment rate - some residents said the country cannot afford a full week of blackouts

Eskom said it cannot rule out higher stages of load shedding should the situation worsen.