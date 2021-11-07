IFP announces team of negotiators to handle coalition talks

The party has gained support in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the 2021 local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The IFP has announced a team of negotiators that will engage with possible coalition partners.

Talks are underway in 21 hung municipalities in KZN after the ANC failed to secure an outright majority.

The IFP looks set to lead at least 16 councils and control nine in KwaZulu-Natal.

"This team will be engaging all political parties who have reached out to us to discuss coalitions. Once all negotiations are complete as many parties are approaching us we will provide feedback so that every one will be clear on the IFP's position".

Party president Velenkosi Hlabisa said the team will ensure that those interested in their partnership prioritise service delivery .

The team is led by party MPs Narend Singh and Nkululeko Hlengwa among others.

