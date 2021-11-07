Government offers incentives as COVID vaccination rates decline

Just over 33,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours in South Africa, a far cry from government's target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day.

Government is offering a R100 grocery voucher to any person over the age of 60 who is willing to get their first COVID-19 vaccine in November.

The push to offer vaccination incentives comes amid concerns of a fourth COVID-19 wave of infections over the December holiday period.

The Health Department says the country’s inoculation rate is far below the desired level.

The department reiterated that the impact of the wave will depend on how many people are vaccinated and continue wearing masks.

While infections, hospitalisations, and deaths have declined significantly in the country, residents were cautioned against becoming complacent.

More than 23 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. That translates to roughly 32% of adults who are now fully vaccinated.